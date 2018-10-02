TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At an annual meeting on Oct. 23 The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) passed a resolution in support of the Taiwan Travel Act, calling on the U.S. executive branch to strengthen ties with Taiwan.

The resolution is to be distributed to U.S. governors, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to amass support for its contents. It will also be delivered to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the U.S.

ALEC is an organization of state legislators and private sector representatives where collaborative model bills are drafted on a wide range of issues.

The forum is influential but does not produce bills that automatically bind the executive branch. Due to this, diplomats have warned for caution moving forward in the event that the Taiwan Travel Act does not pass.

The resolution states that the U.S.’s longstanding relationship with Taiwan has proven culturally, economically and strategically important to both nations. Taiwan and the U.S. both prize the values of democracy and freedom and adhere to the principles of the free market.

It also proclaims Taiwan is a beacon of democratic values in the region and notes than Taiwan is one of the U.S.’s 12 biggest trading partners.

Furthermore, the resolution urges the U.S. administration to “take advantage of the opportunities afforded by this new policy and schedule visits between high-level U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts without delay to underscore the bilateral openness that this policy shift makes possible”.

Around 200 model bills from ALEC become law each year. ALEC consists of almost 25% of U.S. state legislators and a number of important stakeholders.