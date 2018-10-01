TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A speech by the son of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) seemed to sound a warning to current President Xi Jinping (習近平) not to turn back reforms, according to recent reports.

Xi recently toured the southern province of Guangdong in what was seen as an emulation of a similar visit by Deng, who launched the communist country’s economic reforms 40 years ago.

Deng Pufang (鄧樸方), who bears the title of honorary chairman of the country’s alliance for the handicapped, at its meeting on September 16, told how his father’s reform policies amounted to a freeing of the person and should be maintained, Radio France International (RFI) reported.

The younger Deng said the opening broke through barriers and encouraged the people to seek facts. The release of his speech more than a month later could be interpreted as veiled criticism of Xi’s increasingly repressive attitude and personality cult, seen by many as a throwback to the pre-Deng, Mao Zedong era, reports said.

The speech was full of references to and quotes from Deng Xiaoping, but only mentioned Xi at the very end, according to the RFI report.