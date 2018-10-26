BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — South Sudan's government is spending millions of dollars next week to celebrate a "final final" peace deal to end a five-year civil war. One problem: The rebel leader who agreed to share power is reluctant to come home.

Riek Machar's hesitation amid security concerns is the latest sign that one of Africa's deadliest conflicts might be merely on pause.

Worried observers can list several more: Key implementation deadlines have not been met. Cease-fire violations continue amid shocking abuses. And detainees who should have been freed remain behind bars.

In a letter to Kiir last week, Machar said he would return for Tuesday's event only if the president meets three demands: Lifting the state of emergency, releasing all prisoners of war and allowing free movement for opposition parties currently based abroad.