TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- At a press conference today originally scheduled to enable to driver behind the deadly derailment of a Puyuma Express train on Sunday, which killed 18 and inured 210, he dropped out at the last minute, only to have his children appear instead.

Though the driver of the ill-fated Puyuma Express train, 48-year-old Yu Chen-chung (尤振仲), was originally singled out as the main culprit behind the disaster, as more information has come in, including the full 43-minute transcript of his call with a dispatcher and inspector, the public has begun to sympathize with him. Yu, who is normally a scheduling supervisor and was thrust into the role of driver due to a staff shortage, was clearly working hard at resolving the issues with the train and was not given an extra crew member to assist him when mechanical problems arose according to regulations.

The TRA also falsely accused him of not informing an inspector that he was disabling the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, while the transcript clearly shows he did. Yu also had to make due at times without a functioning throttle, the constant loss of power, the intermittent automatic deployment of parking brakes, and a speedometer that was not operating properly.

Yu had originally planned to attend a press conference at 3 p.m. to give his side of the story and apologize. However, on Oct. 24, when talking about the horrific accident to a psychologist at Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong, he reportedly began to break down in tears.

The doctor then decided that it would not be appropriate at this time for Yu to speak to the public, as he feared it would intensify the psychological trauma he was suffering. Therefore, it was decided today that Yu's son, daughter, and lawyer would take his place at the press conference.

At the press conference, Yu's two children were originally supposed to read a statement to reporters, however, because his daughter's trembling and crying made her reading of the document inaudible, the lawyer took the initiative to finish the statement. After he read the statement, the son and daughter bowed ninety degrees and left the pressroom.

The daughter's statement read as follows: