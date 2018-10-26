Tony Finau overcomes wild break to lead HSBC

SHANGHAI (AP) — Tony Finau overcame a bad break that led to double bogey for a 5-under 67 to build a three-shot lead over Masters champion Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Justin Rose in the HSBC Champions.

Finau was stunned when his approach to the 11th hole at Sheshan International hit a sprinkler cap in front of the green, bounced high and went over the green and into the hazard. That led to double bogey. Finau birdied three of his last five holes to restore the margin to three shots.

He was at 11-under 133.

Reed shot 72 by twice making par after hitting into the water on par 5s. Rose had a two-putt birdie on the closing hole for a 67.

Xander Schauffele (71) was four shots behind.

___

