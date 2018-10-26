DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian rescuers searching the Dead Sea area for survivors of flash floods have found the body of a 12-year-old boy, raising the death toll to 19.

The body was recovered early Friday, a day after middle school students and teachers visiting hot springs in the area were swept away by the torrent. Civil defense officials say the surge, caused by heavy rains, carried some for several kilometers (miles) toward the Dead Sea.

Mustafa al-Basaiah, the director general of the kingdom's Civil Defense, said Friday that 13 of the dead and 21 of about three dozen wounded were middle school students. He says some people are still feared missing.

A complex rescue operation involving helicopters, divers, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers continue into the night Thursday. Searches resumed early Friday.