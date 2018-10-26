NEW DELHI (AP) — India's top court has ordered an autonomous federal anti-corruption commission to quickly complete a probe of two top officials of the country's investigative agency who have been sent on leave following an internal feud.

The Supreme Court on Friday took up a petition by Alok Verma, the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, who challenged the government's action earlier this week divesting him of powers amid an agency inquiry of his deputy, Rakesh Asthana.

Three judges ordered India's Central Vigilance Commission to complete the probe within two weeks. The commission had recommended the removal of both Verma and Asthana from their posts.

Under Verma, the federal agency filed a case against Asthana on allegations that he took bribes from a meat exporter.