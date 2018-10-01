TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Last Monday’s passage of two United States Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait was beneficial to the Indo-Pacific region and to Taiwan, as it told China clearly to respect freedom of navigation and to stop pressuring the island, according to an Indian expert.

The guided-missile cruiser the USS Antietam and the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur sailed from south to north through the strait in what Navy officials described as a “routine transit.”

Jayadeva Ranade, president of India’s Center for China Analysis and Strategy, said that if the U.S. kept voicing a clear stance and taking similar measures, it would sound a warning against China’s expansionism and benefit the region, the Liberty Times reported Friday.

The Indian academic said he disagreed with those claiming the U.S. Navy action would lead China to take punitive measures against Taiwan and thus damage the island’s interests rather than favor them.

Ranade said Beijing’s reaction to the action was less harsh and vociferous than last July, when Washington sent two destroyers through the Taiwan Strait.

While U.S. President Donald Trump was regarded as unpredictable, recent policies indicate he has been serious about stopping Chinese expansionism in areas such as defense, trade, and technology, the Indian expert concluded.