TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Political pressure from China has killed a free trade agreement between Taiwan and Australia before it even came to fruition, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Taiwan made a shortlist of countries that Australia is considering bilateral trade deals with but was struck out after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Australian Foreign minister Julie Bishop about bolstering formal relations with Taiwan.

The Sydney Morning Herald quotes Bishop in a conversation with Fairfax Media: “The Chinese government made it clear to me that circumstances had changed between Taiwan and mainland China and that China would not look favorably on Australia seeking to pursue a free trade agreement with Taiwan, as New Zealand had done some years ago”.

New Zealand signed a free trade deal with Taiwan in 2013, after which overall two-way trade between the countries increased by 7.16 percent in following year. Officials claim the deal has landed largely in New Zealand’s favor, whose exports to Taiwan were valued at US$984 million between Dec. 2013 and Jan. 2015.

Australia and Taiwan have maintained substantial ties via trade, investment, education and the tourism industry for many years. Although Australia does not formally recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state, the two countries still arrange two-way visits between government officials each year.

Beijing continues to amp up its offense against Taiwan, using China’s economic prowess to create leverage over both public and private organizations that seek to strengthen their ties with the island.

China has poached numerous allies of Taiwan over the past few years, the last of which was El Salvador in August. Contrary to China’s wishes, however, this has encouraged Taiwan to pull further away, implementing more rigorous screening measures for Chinese officials visiting the island.

Australia’s exports to Taiwan amounted to A$8,969 million (US$6.3 billion) in 2017, while Australia imported A$4,377 million (US$3 billion) worth of goods from Taiwan, according to statistics from Australia’s Foreign Affairs Department.