Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) took revenge by cruising past her Chinese opponent in two straight games to advance to the YONEX French Open women's singles quarterfinals on Thursday.



Tai, the top-ranked women's singles badminton player in the world, routed World No. 14 Gao Fangjie 21-12, 21-17 in a match lasting just 38 minutes.



In their previous encounter, the Taiwanese was defeated by the Chinese in the first round of the 2018 China Open, marking her surprise early exit from the tournament in September.



But at the French Open on Thursday, Tai got off to a good start and kept Gao on the defensive in the first game.



She was given a tough fight on the second, but was able to power through to a hard-fought victory.



Tai will next face the winner of the second round match between Nozomi Okuhara of Japan and Saina Nehwal of India, who will play against each other later in the evening.