TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Gay Pride will kick off Saturday in the Zhongzheng District of Taipei City, and the city’s transportation authorities announced that traffic controls will be in place starting midnight.

The Taipei City Public Transportation Office announced earlier that traffic controls will be in place starting midnight on Ketagalan Boulevard, Renai Road, Xinyi Road, and Zhongshan South Road, with dozens of bus routes in this area canceled or diverted Saturday.

Information on the changes of bus route can be found at the following websites:

The transport office said those who wish to take part in the parade are advised to take the MRT and get off at either Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Station or National Taiwan University Hospital Station.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Ketagalan Blvd, where the paraders will set out at 2:30 p.m.

With November 24 referendums, which have become a battlefield for pro- and anti- same-sex marriage groups, looming close, people supporting gay marriage are set to mobilize on Saturday.

The parade will also be joined by foreign representative offices, including the American Institute in Taiwan, European Economic and Trade Office, British Office Taipei, as well as such private enterprises as IBM, HSBC, Ernst & Young.

Taiwan’s LGBT pride was initiated in 2003 by civil society groups promoting gay rights and gender equality, and has now become one of the biggest gay prides in Asia.

According to the event organizer, this year’s parade is divided into three routes, the East, the West, and the South, as followed:

West Route

Zhongshan S. Rd. (the North side) → Qingdao W. Rd.→Gongyuan Rd.→Xiangyang Rd.→Chongqing S. Rd.→Hengyang Rd.→Zhonghua Rd.→Zhongxiao W. Rd.→Gongyuan Rd.→Qingdao W. Rd.→Zhongshan S. Rd.(the North side)

East Route

Xinyi Rd.→Hangzhou South Rd.→Zhongxiao Ｅ. Rd.→Jinshan South Rd.→Ren'ai Rd.

South Route

Zhongshan S. Rd. (the South side)→Aiguo E. Rd.→Hangzhou South Rd.→Xinyi Rd.→Jinshan South Rd.→Heping E. Rd.→Roosevelt Rd.→Zhongshan S. Rd. (the South side)