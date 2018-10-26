  1. Home
  2. World

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/26 12:14
In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Kashmiri protesters take cover behind a tin sheet as they clash with Indian security forces in Srinagar, India. Governm

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Kashmiri protesters take cover behind a tin sheet as they clash with Indian security forces in Srinagar, India. Governm

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hard-line Hindu group that created the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hard-line Hindu group that created the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party

In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo, rescue workers gather at the site of a train derailment in Yilan county northeastern Taiwan. Passengers were killed and

In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo, rescue workers gather at the site of a train derailment in Yilan county northeastern Taiwan. Passengers were killed and

In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, photo, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is lit up in Hong Kong. The bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, whi

In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, photo, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is lit up in Hong Kong. The bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, whi

In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo, Spain's rider Marc Marquez celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the MotoGP Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix a

In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo, Spain's rider Marc Marquez celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the MotoGP Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix a

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, an Indian worker has gun powder on his face as he mixes the same to make fire-crackers for the upcoming Hindu festival

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, an Indian worker has gun powder on his face as he mixes the same to make fire-crackers for the upcoming Hindu festival

In this Oct. 24, 2018, photo, India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in one-day internationals during the second

In this Oct. 24, 2018, photo, India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in one-day internationals during the second

In this Oct. 24, 2018, photo, Britain's Paul Guest celebrates after a successful lift during the powerlifting competition at the Invictus Games in Syd

In this Oct. 24, 2018, photo, Britain's Paul Guest celebrates after a successful lift during the powerlifting competition at the Invictus Games in Syd

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV addresses reporters outside his Philippine Senate office after a regional trial

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV addresses reporters outside his Philippine Senate office after a regional trial

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, center, is escorted by staff upon his arrival at Narita International Airport in Nari

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, center, is escorted by staff upon his arrival at Narita International Airport in Nari

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, an Indian Hindu devotee takes a ritualistic bath after immersing an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the River Yamuna dur

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, an Indian Hindu devotee takes a ritualistic bath after immersing an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the River Yamuna dur

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Britain's Prince Harry, left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, second from left, and Invictus Games representa

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Britain's Prince Harry, left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, second from left, and Invictus Games representa

In this Oct. 20, 2018, photo, Britain's Prince Harry, left, and his wife Meghan, center, the Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of Anzac Memorial a

In this Oct. 20, 2018, photo, Britain's Prince Harry, left, and his wife Meghan, center, the Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of Anzac Memorial a

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose in a group photo with local surfing community group, known as

In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose in a group photo with local surfing community group, known as

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, Visitors enjoy in pink muhly grass field at Sky Park in Seoul, South Korea. Sky Park is a part of World Cup Park which

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, Visitors enjoy in pink muhly grass field at Sky Park in Seoul, South Korea. Sky Park is a part of World Cup Park which

Anti-India protesters in Kashmir take cover behind a tin sheet during clashes with security forces following the killings of two rebels and a civilian.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, members of a hard-line Hindu group attend a religious celebration in India.

Rescuers work at the site of a train derailment in northeastern Taiwan that killed 18 people and injured scores others.

China has inaugurated the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing project with a length of 55 kilometers (34 miles).

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com