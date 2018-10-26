EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Rookie Evan Bouchard scored his first goal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night.

Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Andre Burakovsky scored and Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, who have lost two of three.

Edmonton got on the board first on a power play with 3:32 left in the opening period. Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the draft who turned 19 on Oct. 20, scored on a shot from the point with Holtby screened on the play. He became the youngest defenseman in Oilers history to score a goal.

The Oilers added a short-handed tally midway through the second when Nugent-Hopkins picked off a pass, undressed Niklas Backstrom and beat Holtby for his third of the season.

Washington got that goal back a couple of minutes later as Nic Dowd found Burakovsky alone at the side of the net and he put his first of the season past Talbot.

Edmonton made it 3-1 midway through the third when Chiasson picked the top corner on a long-range bomb, his third goal in the last two games.

McDavid added a late empty-netter.

NOTES: It was the first of two meetings between the teams this season. They'll play again on Nov. 5 in Washington. ... Chiasson, who played for Washington last season, got his Stanley Cup ring from the Capitals on Tuesday afternoon.

UP NEXT

Capitals: The defending champions continue their Canadian trip, facing the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: At Nashville on Saturday.

