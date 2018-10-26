In this Oct. 21, 2018 photo, a Honduran migrant covers his face with sunscreen standing over a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River connectin
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Thousands of desperate Central Americans joined in a northward trek that began in Honduras hoping to find new lives in the United States. The migrants crossed the Suchiate River, which is the border between Guatemala and Mexico, and are now moving slowly through Mexico's southern Chiapas state.
A stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast was buffeted by Hurricane Willa, which struck as a Category 3 storm in an area of beach towns, fishing villages and farms about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the tourist city of Mazatlan.
In Brazil, a far-right congressman and a left-leaning former Sao Paulo mayor put in their final days of campaigning before Sunday's runoff election to choose a president for Latin America's biggest nation.
Brazil's internationally watched Fashion Week began in Sao Paulo.
Play advanced into the late rounds in South America's premier international championships, with the Copa Libertadores starting its semifinals and the Copa Sudamericana entering the quarterfinal stage.
In Argentina, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games wrapped up in Buenos Aires.
Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
