The time has come once again for the streets of Taipei to be lined with rainbow flags, parade floats and smiling faces as thousands of people come out in celebration of equality. Here is a rundown of some of the biggest LGBT Pride events happening in Taipei this weekend.

2018 Taiwan LGBT Pride Parade

2018 Taiwan LGBT Pride kicks off tomorrow with a colourful parade that has attracted hordes of eager attendees from around the world since 2003. Taiwan Pride is known as the biggest LGBT event in Asia and is expected to bring in a crowd of over 80,000 people tomorrow.

The theme of this year’s parade is Tell Your Story, Vote for Equality, alluding to the upcoming referendums in which citizens will vote on laws regarding marriage equality and gender education in schools. There is a total of five referendums up for public vote regarding LGBT issues.

The parade has grown so big that it now includes three simultaneous routes, as seen on the map below.



(Image credit: TAIWAN LGBT Pride)

When:

Saturday Oct. 27. Attendees are to gather at 1.30 p.m. The march begins at 2.30 p.m. and is expected to return to the assembly point at 5.30 p.m.

Where:

The march will gather at Ketagalan Boulevard between Gongyuan Road and Zhongshan South Road as shown on the map below.



(Google maps image)

The three routes run as follows:



West (green) route:

Zhongshan S. Rd. (the north side) → Qingdao W. Rd.→Gongyuan Rd.→Xiangyang Rd.→Chongqing S. Rd.→Hengyang Rd.→Zhonghua Rd.→Zhongxiao W. Rd.→Gongyuan Rd.→Qingdao W. Rd.→Zhongshan S. Rd.(the North side)

East (pink) route:

Xinyi Rd.→Hangzhou South Rd.→Zhongxiao Ｅ. Rd.→Jinshan South Rd.→Ren'ai Rd.

South (red) route:

Zhongshan S. Rd. (the south side)→Aiguo E. Rd.→Hangzhou South Rd.→Xinyi Rd.→Jinshan South Rd.→Heping E. Rd.→Roosevelt Rd.→Zhongshan S. Rd. (the South side)

Admission:

Completely free!

CUM – Create Ur Mmmagic presents: POSE with Pearl



(Image credit: CUM - Create Ur Mmmagic)

Legendary drag queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame Pearl will be the star performer at this month’s CUM party—one of Taipei’s top regular LGBT parties. Also making their way to Taipei for a special performance is winner of Drag Race Thailand, Natalia Pliacam. The event will also host a wide selection of local drag stars including Bouncy Babs and Amily Givenchy, incredible dancers and other performers as well as top DJs to keep the party going through the night.

When:

Saturday Oct. 27, 10.30 p.m. – 4.30 a.m.

Where:

Westar—8F, No. 116, Hanzhong Street, Wanhua District, Taipei

Admission:

NT$1500 (with 1 drink) if purchasing a ticket online or via selected vendors in Taipei

NT$1800 (with 1 drink) on the door

WERK! Pride Afterparty and Rainbow Halloween



(Image credit: WERK Taipei)

WERK, one of Taipei’s longest running drag queen parties is also hosting a crossover pride after party and Halloween event. The party features drag performance, a costume competition and cutting-edge house music from resident DJs.

When:

Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Where:

Triangle and Maji Square—No.1, Yunmen Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei

Admission:

NT$300 (with 1 drink) before 11 p.m. for those in costume

NT$400 (with 1 drink) before 12 a.m.

NT$800 (with 2 drinks) after 12 a.m.

Formosa Pride parties



(Image credit: Formosa Pride)

Formosa Pride is taking the west route of the parade on Saturday but have organized a number of parties across the entire weekend starting with INFINITY and RUNWAY on Friday and Saturday, each with their own after party.



When:

From Friday Oct. 26 - Sunday Oct. 28 at various times

Where:

T.B.A. (will be announced hours before each party)

Admission:

Prices vary depending on the day. Visit the website for more information.

Taipei Rainbow Festival

Straight after the parade finishes on Saturday, brand Taiwanize and famous gay club G* Star are hosting a music and dance festival outside Red House (紅樓) in Ximen Ding. There will be a series of performance, competitions and a market showcasing cultural and creative industries from the LGBT community and products from local rainbow-friendly brands. The event will also continue during the same hours on Sunday.

When:

Saturday, Oct. 27, 5.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28, 5.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.

Where:

Red house square, Ximen Ding—No. 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei

Admission:

Free

BFF x Out in Taiwan LGBT Photo Exhibition



Taiwanese LGBT media platforms GagaTai, LalaTai and GagaOOLala have invited internationally renowned photographer Leslie Kee to host a photography exhibition to showcase the beauty and diversity in Taiwan’s LGBT community. After Japan and Singapore, Kee has chosen Taiwan as the third country to host his project. An opening party will be held Saturday (Oct. 27) evening.



When:

The exhibition will be held until Nov. 4 every day between 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The opening party is from 6.45 p.m. – 10.45 p.m. Saturday (Oct 27.)



Where:

Exhibiton: TAGather Goods—2F, No. 41, Neijiang St., Wanhua Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan

Opening party: Portico Party Central—8F, No. 164, Dunhua S. Road Sec. 2, Da An Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan

This weekend there will also be a number of Halloween parties across Taipei. Information on those can be found here.