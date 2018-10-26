JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Organizers of an Indonesian movement to promote a moderate brand of Islam have canceled a mass rally after its youth supporters burned the flag of an outlawed hard-line Muslim group, sparking allegations of blasphemy.

Yahya Cholil Staquf, general secretary of Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia's largest Muslim organization, said Friday the rally in Yogyakarta, predicted to draw 100,000 people, was canceled to prevent violence.

Video of members of Nahdlatul Ulama's youth arm burning the flag of the outlawed group, Hizbut Tahrir, has stirred controversy in Indonesia because the flag is also emblazoned with the Islamic declaration of faith.

Staquf said Hizbut Tahrir "operatives" disrupted the youth wing's celebrations and exploited religious symbols, which led to the flag burning incident.