All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 38 32 2-3-0 5-0-0 2-1-0 Boston 10 6 2 2 14 34 24 4-0-0 2-2-2 4-0-0 Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 18 4-1-0 2-0-1 2-0-0 Pittsburgh 8 5 1 2 12 35 26 2-1-1 3-0-1 1-0-0 Montreal 9 5 2 2 12 30 25 4-1-0 1-1-2 1-1-2 Buffalo 10 6 4 0 12 26 28 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Carolina 9 5 3 1 11 29 26 2-1-1 3-2-0 2-0-1 Columbus 9 5 4 0 10 31 34 2-3-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 9 4 3 2 10 35 34 3-1-1 1-2-1 1-1-1 New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 25 18 4-1-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 8 4 3 1 9 29 29 3-2-1 1-1-0 2-2-0 Philadelphia 10 4 6 0 8 31 40 2-3-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 8 3 4 1 7 22 23 1-1-1 2-3-0 1-0-0 Florida 8 2 3 3 7 26 32 0-2-1 2-1-2 0-0-2 N.Y. Rangers 10 3 6 1 7 25 34 3-3-0 0-3-1 0-1-1 Detroit 9 1 6 2 4 20 39 0-2-1 1-4-1 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 10 8 2 0 16 35 23 3-2-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 Chicago 10 6 2 2 14 37 34 3-2-1 3-0-1 2-0-1 Colorado 10 6 2 2 14 33 21 2-1-1 4-1-1 1-0-0 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 31 28 5-1-1 1-2-0 2-2-0 Minnesota 9 5 2 2 12 26 25 4-0-2 1-2-0 2-2-0 Vancouver 10 6 4 0 12 30 31 2-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 San Jose 9 5 3 1 11 31 25 2-1-0 3-2-1 1-1-0 Anaheim 11 5 5 1 11 27 30 2-1-1 3-4-0 2-1-1 Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 28 25 5-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 33 36 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Edmonton 8 4 3 1 9 22 26 2-1-1 2-2-0 0-0-0 Vegas 9 4 4 1 9 20 24 2-1-1 2-3-0 1-0-1 St. Louis 9 2 4 3 7 29 36 1-3-1 1-1-2 0-1-3 Arizona 8 3 5 0 6 15 18 0-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 10 2 7 1 5 18 36 1-2-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, Vegas 2, SO

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Dallas 5, Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 9, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, Washington 1

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.