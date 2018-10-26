|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|38
|32
|2-3-0
|5-0-0
|2-1-0
|Boston
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|34
|24
|4-0-0
|2-2-2
|4-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|29
|18
|4-1-0
|2-0-1
|2-0-0
|Montreal
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|30
|25
|4-1-0
|1-1-2
|1-1-2
|Buffalo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|26
|28
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|26
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|2-0-1
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|26
|25
|2-1-1
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|Washington
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|34
|30
|3-1-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-1
|Columbus
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|31
|34
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|18
|4-1-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|29
|29
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Philadelphia
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|31
|40
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|22
|23
|1-1-1
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|26
|32
|0-2-1
|2-1-2
|0-0-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|34
|3-3-0
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|Detroit
|9
|1
|6
|2
|4
|20
|39
|0-2-1
|1-4-1
|1-4-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|35
|23
|3-2-0
|5-0-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|37
|34
|3-2-1
|3-0-1
|2-0-1
|Colorado
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|33
|21
|2-1-1
|4-1-1
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|31
|28
|5-1-1
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Minnesota
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|26
|25
|4-0-2
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Vancouver
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|30
|31
|2-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|San Jose
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|31
|25
|2-1-0
|3-2-1
|1-1-0
|Anaheim
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|27
|30
|2-1-1
|3-4-0
|2-1-1
|Calgary
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|32
|27
|2-1-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|25
|5-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|20
|24
|2-1-1
|2-3-0
|1-0-1
|Edmonton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|25
|1-1-1
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|29
|36
|1-3-1
|1-1-2
|0-1-3
|Arizona
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|15
|18
|0-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|18
|36
|1-2-1
|1-5-0
|0-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Tampa Bay 1, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, Vegas 2, SO
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Boston 3, Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Dallas 5, Anaheim 2
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.