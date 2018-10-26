The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are given flower garlands at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre inNuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are given a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped around the waist, at the Fa'onelua Conve
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped around the waist, at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Ton
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wear a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped around the waist, at the Fa'onelua Convention
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look at a parrot during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry an
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of th
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of their 16-
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of th
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with students during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk together as they depart from Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince
NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dedicated two forest reserves in Tonga as they continue their trip of the South Pacific.
Prince Harry said Friday that Tonga is leading by example and "understands deeply" the impact of environmental changes because the islands are directly affected. Speaking at Tupou College, Harry said planting trees and conserving forests is a simple but effective way to improve the environment and protect wildlife.
The couple is on the 11th day of a 16-day tour across four countries. On Friday night, Harry and wife Meghan are due back in Australia for the final days of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014. The games give sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.