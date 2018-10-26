ST. LOUIS (AP) — Boone Jenner and Anthony Duclair each scored twice, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 7-4 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist, David Savard and Seth Jones also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves as Columbus snapped a two-game losing streak.

Artemi Panarin had three assists and Scott Harrington, Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray each had two helpers for the Blue Jackets.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen and Zach Sanford scored for the Blues, who blew their second straight two-goal lead. Jake Allen gave up four goals on 21 shots before being lifted for Chad Johnson in the second period. St. Louis gave up a season high in goals.

The Blue Jackets took the lead with two goals in a 76-second span early in the second period. Duclair tied it at 2:01, pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net and tucking in past Allen's pad. Jenner's second of the game gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead at 3:29.

Savard's goal from above the right circle made it 4-2 at 8:58 and chased Allen.

Steen's goal with 8:30 left got the Blues within a goal, but Anderson and Duclair countered early in the third put the game away.

Tarasenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 4:26 of the first period. Tarasenko scored from behind the goal when his centering attempt went off of Korpisalo's paddle.

Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-0 lead with 7:20 left in the first, before Jenner's power-play goal got Columbus on the board with 3:13 left.

NOTES: The Blues assigned forward Robby Fabbri (groin strain) to its AHL affiliate in San Antonio for a conditioning assignment. ... Nick Foligno picked up his 147th career assist to move into second in Blue Jackets history. ... The Blues scratched C Robert Thomas and D Jakub Jerabek. ... The Blue Jackets scratched D Adam Clendening, D Dean Kukan and LW Sonny Milano.

UP NEXT

Columbus: hosts Buffalo on Saturday night.

St. Louis: hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

___

