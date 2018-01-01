TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Super Typhoon Yutu became the strongest typhoon to ever hit a U.S. territory when it hammered Saipan and Tinian yesterday and now is on a path that appears to be headed somewhere between the Northern Philippines and Southern Taiwan.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that Super Typhoon Yutu, the 26th tropical storm of the year, has weakened somewhat, but is nearing Taiwan, and is expected to reach the waters off the coast of southern Taiwan by next week. However, varying models from different national weather agencies have Yutu, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) described as the strongest typhoon on Earth this year, possibly striking the northern Philippines, southern Taiwan or Japan's Ryukyu Islands.

According to the CWB, Yutu shifted southward when it hit the Northern Marianas and is now moving west. The CWB said the peak of its strength has passed and it now expects to reach the northern part of the Philippine island of Luzon and the waters off the coast of southern Taiwan by Oct. 31.

However, forecasts from weather agencies of other countries have Yutu either shifting northward in the Pacific Ocean ahead of schedule or crossing the heart of Luzon Island, thus the ultimate impact on Taiwan is difficult to predict, and its path will not become more evident until next week.



CWB map of Super Typhoon Yutu's path.



JTWC map of Super Typhoon Yutu's predicted path.



Tropical Storm Risk map of Typhoon Yutu's predicted path.



Tropical Storm Risk map of tropical storm wind probabilities over next 96 hours.



NCDR map of multiple models predicting Yutu's path.

Hit play button below for Windy.com model of Yutu's path:

