All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 38 32 Boston 10 6 2 2 14 34 24 Tampa Bay 8 6 1 1 13 29 18 Montreal 9 5 2 2 12 30 25 Buffalo 10 6 4 0 12 26 28 Carolina 9 5 3 1 11 29 26 Pittsburgh 7 4 1 2 10 26 25 Washington 8 4 2 2 10 34 30 New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 25 18 Ottawa 8 4 3 1 9 29 29 Columbus 8 4 4 0 8 24 30 Philadelphia 10 4 6 0 8 31 40 N.Y. Islanders 8 3 4 1 7 22 23 Florida 8 2 3 3 7 26 32 N.Y. Rangers 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 Detroit 9 1 6 2 4 20 39 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 10 8 2 0 16 35 23 Colorado 10 6 2 2 14 33 21 Winnipeg 10 6 3 1 13 31 28 Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 33 33 Vancouver 10 6 4 0 12 30 31 San Jose 9 5 3 1 11 31 25 Anaheim 10 5 4 1 11 25 25 Minnesota 8 4 2 2 10 22 24 Calgary 9 5 4 0 10 32 27 Vegas 9 4 4 1 9 20 24 Dallas 8 4 4 0 8 23 23 Edmonton 7 3 3 1 7 18 25 St. Louis 8 2 3 3 7 25 29 Arizona 8 3 5 0 6 15 18 Los Angeles 9 2 6 1 5 17 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, Vegas 2, SO

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Boston 3, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.