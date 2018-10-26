DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 26 points and 22 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons remained unbeaten with a 110-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

The Pistons are 4-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Cleveland, which was without injured star Kevin Love, fell to 0-5 for the first time since 2003-04, when LeBron James was a rookie.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points in his first game since a 50-point night against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Reggie Jackson added 16 points for the Pistons.

Kyle Korver led Cleveland with 21 points.

The Pistons scored the first six points of the game before the Cavaliers scored the next 11. Detroit went on a 12-0 run late in the second quarter and led 58-50 at halftime.

Drummond — who was ejected in the win over the 76ers — had 20 points and 20 rebounds through three quarters against Cleveland. The Pistons were up 12 heading into the fourth.

The Cavaliers cut the margin to six with 49 seconds left in the fourth when Korver made a 3-pointer while being fouled for a four-point play. Detroit was able to close the game out after that.

INJURIES

Love missed the game with a sore left foot, and Detroit lost Luke Kennard to a right shoulder injury after a Cleveland player set a screen on him in the second quarter. Kennard did not return.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland's starting backcourt of George Hill and Rodney Hood had no assists Wednesday against Brooklyn. They combined for just one against Detroit.

Pistons: Jackson reached the 2,000-assist mark early in the first quarter, but he got in foul trouble and played only 6:16 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host Boston on Saturday night.

