|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Cleveland
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Utah
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Sacramento
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 111, Dallas 104
Brooklyn 102, Cleveland 86
Miami 110, New York 87
Toronto 112, Minnesota 105
Chicago 112, Charlotte 110
Utah 100, Houston 89
Indiana 116, San Antonio 96
Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108
L.A. Lakers 131, Phoenix 113
Sacramento 97, Memphis 92
Golden State 144, Washington 122
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland 128, Orlando 114
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.