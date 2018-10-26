JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Champ shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday in wet, windy and unseasonably cool conditions at the Country Club of Jackson to take the first-round lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

On the par-4 18th, Champ blasted a 347-yard drive and hit his approach to 4 feet to set up his fifth back-nine birdie. The 23-year-old earned his PGA Tour card on the Web.com Tour last season.

Cameron Tringale was a stroke back, and Rory Sabbatini, D.J. Trahan, Andres Romero, Chad Ramey and Robert Streb followed at 67.

There were still 12 players on the course when play was suspended because of darkness. Seth Reeves was at 5 under through 16 holes.