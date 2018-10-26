THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off Greece's western coast near the tourist island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea. Authorities say there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the 6.8 magnitude quake was 35.9 kilometers (22.3 miles) southwest of Lithakia in the southern part of the island. It had a depth of 16 kilometers and struck at 22:55 GMT on Thursday.

Greece lies in one of the world's most earthquake-prone regions, with thousands of quakes recorded every year. But few cause injuries or significant damage.

Zakynthos has had severe earthquakes in the past, and as a result has a very strict building safety code.

Authorities issued no immediate reports of damage on Thursday.