Mexican media worker killed in Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A sound technician for a radio and television group in southern Mexico has been killed after the van he was riding in came under gun fire.

Gabriel Soriano, 40, was killed upon leaving an event with local government officials late Wednesday near the Acapulco International Airport, in the violence-stricken state of Guerrero. The van that was shot up was clearly marked with the RTG logo, indicating it belongs to state broadcaster Radio Television de Guerrero.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said the homicide is under investigation.

At least 10 journalists have been killed in Mexico this year while more than 30 have been killed under the rule of President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose six-year administration ends on December 1.