AC Milan suffered a shock 2-1 Europa League defeat against Real Betis at the San Siro on Thursday, while Arsenal was unstoppable again as it remained perfect in the competition.

Zurich, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb also picked up their third victories in as many group-stage games to move a step closer to reaching the knockout stage.

MILAN FRUSTRATION

Led up front by Gonzalo Higuain, seven-time European champion Milan looked hungry in the opening stages. But Betis was also dangerous in attack and Toni Sanabria's close-range effort put the Spanish team 1-0 up after half an hour.

Higuain wasted a good chance in a one-on-one with Pau Lopez late in the first half. The Argentina forward argued that he was brought down as he rounded the Betis goalkeeper, but the referee was unimpressed and showed him a yellow card.

Giovani Lo Celso fired a left-foot shot from long range in the 55th minute to make it 2-0 before substitute Patrick Cutrone pulled one back for Milan seven minutes from time.

Milan's Samuel Castillejo, who hit the post earlier, was sent off for a rough tackle in injury time.

Betis tops Group F with seven points, one ahead of Milan. Olympiacos follows on four after a 2-0 victory at Dudelange.

11th WIN FOR ARSENAL

Coach Unai Emery made six changes to his starting line-up against Sporting but the story remained the same as Arsenal extended its winning streak in all competitions to 11.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Welbeck led the attack and it was the England international who scored the winner 13 minutes from time as the London club won away against a Portuguese opponent for the first time at the seventh attempt.

Arsenal has a maximum nine points in Group E, three ahead of Sporting. Vorskla Poltava won 1-0 at Qarabag to move up to third with three points.

OTHER GROUPS

Salzburg controls Group B with nine points from three matches after a 3-0 victory at home to Rosenborg.

Munas Dabbur scored twice, once from the penalty spot, and Hannes Wolf also netted. Leipzig is second on six points after a 2-0 win over Celtic (3). Rosenborg has zero points.

Zagreb came from a goal down to beat Slovak side Spartak Trnava 2-1 in Group D.

