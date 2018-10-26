  1. Home
Brazil's Haddad seeks Lula da Silva voters in final push

By  Associated Press
2018/10/26 03:00
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad is making last-ditch efforts ahead of Sunday's runoff to win over voters who in previous elections cast ballots for his mentor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The left-leaning Haddad announced on Thursday he will visit three states in the country's impoverished Northeast and finish on Saturday with a rally in a Sao Paulo slum.

Polls say far-right Congressman Jair Bolsonaro leads Haddad by more than 10 percent — aided by some voters who once were supporters to jailed former President Lula da Silva.

Brazil's Northeast is home to almost 40 million of Brazil's 147 million voters, and a stronghold for Haddad's Workers' Party.

Sao Paulo slums also backed da Silva in previous elections.