Wozniacki has rheumatoid arthritis

SINGAPORE (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis ahead of this year's U.S. Open, the Danish tennis player revealed at the WTA Finals on Thursday.

She made the announcement after being eliminated from the year-end competition following a 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 loss to Elina Svitolina in her third round-robin match.

Wozniacki won her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open and briefly recaptured the No. 1 ranking after a six-year wait.

"It turns out that I have an autoimmune disease, rheumatoid arthritis, which goes in and attacks your joints," she said. "When the body has a lot of fluids in it and you swell up, you get tired, you get exhausted, all these things.

"In the beginning, it was a shock. You feel like you're the fittest athlete out there. That's what I'm known for, and all of a sudden you have this to work with."