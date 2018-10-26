INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — An incident of racial profiling led to Oregon becoming America's first sanctuary state. But now, Oregonians are deciding in the Nov. 6 election whether to repeal the law.

The vote comes as some other states, such as Vermont, have adopted sanctuary policies and others, like Texas, have banned towns from approving them.

Oregon's Measure 105 has become the most debated and contentious ballot measure facing voters in the mostly Democratic state.

Some people want the state to conform to federal law.

But among people of color — U.S. citizens and people in the country illegally — it triggers memories of times when immigration roundups were common and fears that they'll be stopped by police.