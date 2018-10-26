  1. Home
She ran from the Taliban, is now running for the Legislature

By HOLLY RAMER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/26 00:46
In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo, Safiya Wazir holds her daughter, Aaliyah, behind one of her campaign signs in Concord, N.H. Wazir, a Democrat and

In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo, Safiya Wazir leaves a campaign flyer at a home in Concord, N.H. Wazir, a Democrat and former refugee from Afghani

In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 photo, Trilly and George Lewis greet Safiya Wazir, front, as she campaigns with her daughter Aaliyah in Concord, N.H. Wa

In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, Republican Dennis Soucy, candidate for a seat representing Concord in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, stands

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — For Safiya Wazir, the campaign trail stretches from Afghanistan to Concord, New Hampshire.

The 27-year-old Democrat is running for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives after knocking off a four-term incumbent in last month's primary.

It was a surprising victory for a young, female candidate new to both politics and — compared with her opponent — the country.

Wazir and her family fled the Taliban in 1997, when she was 6. They spent 10 years in Uzbekistan before moving to Concord, where she graduated from high school and college and became a U.S. citizen.

Her Republican challenger, Dennis Soucy, says that Wazir is getting all the attention for being a refugee, but that he's had a hard life, too, building a life around military and community service after growing up poor.