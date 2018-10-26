CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — For Safiya Wazir, the campaign trail stretches from Afghanistan to Concord, New Hampshire.

The 27-year-old Democrat is running for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives after knocking off a four-term incumbent in last month's primary.

It was a surprising victory for a young, female candidate new to both politics and — compared with her opponent — the country.

Wazir and her family fled the Taliban in 1997, when she was 6. They spent 10 years in Uzbekistan before moving to Concord, where she graduated from high school and college and became a U.S. citizen.

Her Republican challenger, Dennis Soucy, says that Wazir is getting all the attention for being a refugee, but that he's had a hard life, too, building a life around military and community service after growing up poor.