Navy and Notre Dame will play their annual rivalry game in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2020 season.

The schools, along with Ireland Prime Minister Leo Vardakar, announced Thursday the 94th meeting is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020. The game is the first of five American college football games to be played at Aviva Stadium, and sponsored by Aer Lingus airlines.

The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen have previously played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012. Notre Dame and Navy face each other Saturday in San Diego.

