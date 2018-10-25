  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/25 22:14
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Toronto 5 0 1.000
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 3 0 1.000 1
Indiana 3 2 .600 2
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Brooklyn 2 2 .500
Boston 2 2 .500
Orlando 2 2 .500
Miami 2 2 .500
Charlotte 2 3 .400 3
Philadelphia 2 3 .400 3
Chicago 1 3 .250
Washington 1 3 .250
New York 1 4 .200 4
Cleveland 0 4 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 0 1.000
New Orleans 3 0 1.000 ½
Golden State 4 1 .800 ½
Portland 2 1 .667
San Antonio 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Dallas 2 2 .500 2
Utah 2 2 .500 2
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 2
Sacramento 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 3
Houston 1 3 .250 3
Phoenix 1 3 .250 3
Oklahoma City 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 111, Dallas 104

Brooklyn 102, Cleveland 86

Miami 110, New York 87

Toronto 112, Minnesota 105

Chicago 112, Charlotte 110

Utah 100, Houston 89

Indiana 116, San Antonio 96

Milwaukee 123, Philadelphia 108

L.A. Lakers 131, Phoenix 113

Sacramento 97, Memphis 92

Golden State 144, Washington 122

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.