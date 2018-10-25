NEW DELHI (AP) — India's economic intelligence agency has accused an opposition Indian National Congress party leader of conspiring with a Mauritius-based firm to illegally obtain money for his son's company while he was the country's finance minister in 2006.

Judge O.P. Saini on Thursday said he would rule on Nov.26 whether to formally charge P. Chidambaram in the case.

His son, Karti Chidambaram has already been named a defendant in the money-laundering case involving 11.6 million rupees ($157,750).

Chidambaram denies the allegation and accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of pursuing a political vendetta.

Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party came to power after defeating a Congress party government in 2014.

Corruption in business deals is rampant in India.