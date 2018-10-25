TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said innovation is the most important driver of Taiwan’s economy, while meeting representatives from a wide swath of Taiwan’s business community on Oct. 25.

Tsai met with members of Taiwan’s business community, including representatives from international companies, traditional Taiwanese shops and shop owners, foreign businesspeople, and foreign governments at the Presidential Office.

Tsai thanked the members of the business community for their persistence and investment in Taiwan’s economy, trade, innovation, and business management. The president added that their efforts have not just improved the economy, but also the lives and wellbeing of Taiwanese people.

Tsai said she believes that the dynamism of innovation is the most important driving force of Taiwan’s economy, mentioning Taiwan’s recent strong results in the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Global Competitiveness Report, where Taiwan was ranked 13th overall, and 4th for innovative capacity.

Innovation is a key theme of the Tsai administration, and a core component in many flagship policies, such as the 5+2 Innovative Industries Plan, which singles out seven industries to transform Taiwan’s economy.

The Taiwan government also previously announced plans to invest NT$8.8 billion (US$0.29 billion) over five years on social innovation to support social entrepreneurs, and to promote Taiwan as a partner to solve the world's societal issues.

Tsai made special note of foreign representatives for their attendance, and added that Taiwan attaches great importance to its international partners. She mentioned that the U.K. serves as a great example of green energy and the circular economy, and hopes for expanded exchange in this area.

Another important area for Taiwan’s economy, is its position in the global supply chain, said Tsai. Due to changes in the international environment, this is Taiwan’s most important task, she stressed.

Tsai suggested that the Taiwan economy will rely on small and medium enterprises to reposition themselves in the newly emerging regional division of labor, and this will lay the framework for Taiwan’s industrial upgrading. “This kind of goal depends on the partners present,” said Tsai, according to the Presidential Office.