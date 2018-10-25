TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The agreement reached between the Vatican and China over the appointment of Catholic bishops could signal a step toward “the annihilation of the real Church in China,” warned Joseph Zen Ze-Kiun (陳日君), a retired bishop of Hong Kong.

In an opinion piece run by New York Times, Zen shared his observations about the dire situations facing Catholics in China in the 1950s, who had been sent to labor camps following the severing of diplomatic ties between the Holy See and Beijing. He cautioned against harboring any hope to enter into “a truly good agreement with a totalitarian regime.”

According to Zen, the Vatican’s Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has become more concentrated on pursuing diplomatic achievement than the wellbeing of the Church. He believes Cardinal Parolin’s true intentions is seeking the restoration of formal ties between the Holy See and China.

Despite Beijing’s promise to recognize the 30 underground bishops in China as part of the deal, Zen doubted whether they will ever be allowed to function as they are now.

Zen wrote that if he were a cartoonist, he would be tempted to draw a picture depicting the Pope kneeling down in front of President Xi, presenting him the keys of the kingdom of heaven saying, “Please recognize me as the pope,” the report quoted him as saying.

While holding a pessimistic view about the prospect of the Church in China, Cardinal Zen urged underground bishops and priests of China not to initiate a revolution, but instead to bide their time and pray with their family at home. “Communism isn’t eternal,” he reckoned.