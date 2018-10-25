Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;14;77%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;NE;9;48%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy, not as warm;21;13;A shower in the a.m.;17;6;WNW;23;63%;55%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;S;12;46%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;14;10;Occasional rain;12;5;WNW;23;82%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A p.m. shower or two;9;5;A shower or two;9;3;NNE;8;74%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;34;18;Hot with some sun;35;19;SW;10;23%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, mild;11;-3;Sunny and mild;13;4;SSE;12;67%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;29;21;Showers and t-storms;27;18;SSW;14;80%;84%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;10;Sunny and nice;21;13;S;10;45%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;19;14;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;18;56%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;32;21;Partly sunny;30;15;NW;21;54%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;8;75%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;Partly sunny;29;16;ENE;12;54%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;NNW;10;67%;70%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;23;14;Partly sunny;23;15;W;11;69%;71%;3

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;16;8;Sunny and breezy;14;3;WNW;29;16%;16%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;12;6;Partly sunny;18;10;SSE;7;67%;16%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;13;7;A morning shower;13;6;WSW;16;57%;65%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;9;Rather cloudy;17;8;SE;10;81%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;WNW;7;81%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Periods of sun;16;7;SE;12;75%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds breaking;13;7;A little p.m. rain;12;4;W;16;77%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;18;5;SSW;9;53%;10%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;14;7;Partly sunny;16;11;S;8;61%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;21;14;A shower in places;20;14;ESE;14;73%;55%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NW;5;39%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;20;10;Afternoon rain;20;10;WNW;14;72%;65%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;N;13;32%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Turning sunny, warm;27;18;SE;20;63%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;6;67%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;20;65%;6%;8

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, cool;12;8;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;NNE;13;67%;64%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;7;76%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Rain tapering off;12;4;NNW;15;75%;91%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Rather cloudy;30;25;WSW;14;79%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy, cool;18;11;Plenty of sun;22;13;WSW;11;70%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;28;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SE;18;79%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;16;Hazy sun;32;16;N;7;51%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny;20;7;WSW;11;38%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;32;22;Sunny and nice;32;21;NNW;8;53%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Sunny and pleasant;34;22;NNW;8;57%;7%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;12;3;A shower in spots;9;2;NW;26;72%;46%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;27;9;Mostly sunny;25;10;NNE;8;31%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;22;18;Showers and t-storms;21;16;SW;6;77%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with some sun;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;NNE;11;81%;90%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;27;10;Partly sunny;30;11;ENE;10;21%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;30;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;WNW;8;67%;69%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;5;0;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;NNE;13;85%;42%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;SE;9;76%;52%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;NNE;6;70%;63%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;ENE;23;70%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;E;12;49%;6%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;N;12;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with some sun;14;8;More sun than clouds;17;11;S;15;55%;10%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;33;25;Afternoon showers;34;25;ENE;11;69%;100%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;36;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;NNW;11;60%;51%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;29;12;Plenty of sun;31;14;NE;9;19%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;21;6;SE;6;32%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;Hazy sun, less humid;35;23;NW;8;47%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;SSE;8;49%;10%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;27;Sunshine and warm;40;27;NNE;19;23%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;7;3;Showers around;9;4;SW;16;73%;70%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;24;E;12;63%;28%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SSW;9;74%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;33;21;Hazy sun;33;21;NNW;8;44%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;6;80%;88%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;11;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;ENE;10;67%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;11;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;20;16;Turning sunny;20;16;S;14;75%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Showers and t-storms;22;14;NNW;9;76%;61%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Showers around;10;3;NW;18;69%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;27;16;Warm with sunshine;30;17;SE;7;41%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with clearing;31;24;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;WSW;11;74%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;24;9;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;WNW;5;62%;86%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;27;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;SW;8;73%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;WNW;9;51%;33%;9

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;E;9;60%;53%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Cooler;18;8;SE;14;61%;17%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A t-storm in spots;24;14;N;7;58%;66%;8

Miami, United States;A shower or two;30;24;Clouds and sun, warm;31;24;WSW;12;66%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;6;1;Showers around;6;1;SSW;13;73%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sunshine;29;25;Showers around;29;24;SSE;13;77%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;20;13;A shower in places;19;14;ESE;15;65%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;5;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-3;NNE;1;56%;4%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;5;-1;An afternoon shower;5;0;WSW;12;73%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;22;Warm with hazy sun;36;22;NNE;10;57%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershowers;22;14;A stray t-shower;24;15;E;13;65%;80%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;11;4;Inc. clouds;12;8;E;7;52%;80%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;WSW;14;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;8;-1;Sunshine and mild;8;1;SSE;9;69%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;22;10;Sunshine and nice;24;16;S;9;64%;72%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;4;1;Episodes of sunshine;5;-3;NNE;7;66%;33%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with some sun;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;ENE;10;63%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny;29;25;NNW;7;74%;70%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NNW;10;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;12;75%;74%;10

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;17;6;A little p.m. rain;13;2;WNW;11;69%;58%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;16;Lots of sun, warm;28;16;SE;18;53%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;ENE;9;65%;66%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;A t-storm in spots;27;22;NNE;14;77%;75%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;S;7;57%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Partly sunny;13;7;SW;12;62%;40%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, warm;22;11;Cooler, morning rain;16;5;WSW;16;63%;70%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;21;13;Afternoon showers;21;13;E;13;57%;88%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;25;16;Showers around;23;15;SSW;9;80%;89%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;14;67%;51%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;2;0;Clearing and chilly;2;-4;NNE;12;62%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Occasional a.m. rain;7;3;Spotty showers;8;3;S;12;78%;91%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;25;22;Showers and t-storms;27;22;E;12;74%;82%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partial sunshine;35;24;S;10;20%;16%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;24;14;A shower or t-storm;23;16;SSE;11;71%;80%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;5;-2;Rain and snow shower;5;-3;ESE;6;77%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;20;13;WSW;11;74%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;17;E;7;78%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;ESE;11;69%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;N;7;99%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;26;9;Mostly sunny;26;9;ENE;10;35%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;23;9;Partly sunny;28;12;SW;8;40%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;6;73%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;Showers and t-storms;22;10;NNW;5;67%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;14;13;A shower in the p.m.;16;7;SE;13;86%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;21;9;Rain, cooler;17;8;WNW;9;75%;74%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SSE;18;60%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Showers;32;26;NNW;5;76%;96%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy with sunshine;11;2;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;4;SSW;8;51%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;24;A passing shower;30;25;NE;5;66%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;7;-1;Spotty showers;5;1;NE;8;78%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Mostly sunny;21;15;S;26;60%;12%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;NE;11;65%;66%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;5;2;Spotty showers;6;1;WSW;12;76%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;27;13;Sunshine and warm;28;14;ENE;10;29%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Rain and drizzle;13;8;NW;28;60%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;A morning shower;24;16;NNE;9;32%;70%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorm;28;17;Mostly cloudy;23;17;WSW;15;44%;8%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;E;6;39%;29%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;20;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;SSE;12;58%;57%;4

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;4;Cloudy;10;5;E;11;70%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSE;8;57%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunny;27;16;SSW;13;55%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-10;Not as cold;3;-7;NW;11;48%;43%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;13;11;A morning shower;15;6;SE;10;74%;56%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Partly sunny;16;8;SSE;9;62%;29%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;34;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;23;NNW;8;64%;31%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain this afternoon;5;1;A little p.m. rain;8;3;S;10;76%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;12;5;A morning shower;11;5;S;15;76%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;16;10;Sunny intervals;15;11;N;17;66%;15%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;WNW;8;75%;57%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;18;11;Cooler with rain;14;3;N;6;76%;100%;1

