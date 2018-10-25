MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's deputy defense minister claims a U.S. military aircraft took control of 13 drones over Syria and attempted to have them attack a Russian military base there, but that the drones were downed before they could reach their target.

Alexander Fomin says the drones were heading toward Hemeimeem air base in Latakia province when a U.S. Boeing P-8 Poseidon flying over the Mediterranean "took control" of them.

Fomin says the drones were destroyed before they could reach the base. He didn't say who the drones belonged to or when the alleged incident happened. There was no U.S. comment on the claim.

Russian news agencies reported Fomin's remarks Wednesday in Beijing.

It's the first time Moscow directly accuses the United States of coordinating an attack on Russian assets in Syria.