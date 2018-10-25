Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;S;9;77%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;92;77;NE;6;48%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy, not as warm;69;55;A shower in the a.m.;63;43;WNW;15;63%;55%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;Sunny and beautiful;77;64;S;7;46%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;56;50;Occasional rain;54;40;WNW;14;82%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A p.m. shower or two;48;41;A shower or two;49;38;NNE;5;74%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;93;64;Hot with some sun;96;67;SW;6;23%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, mild;52;27;Sunny and mild;56;39;SSE;7;67%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;84;70;Showers and t-storms;80;64;SSW;9;80%;84%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;50;Sunny and nice;70;56;S;6;45%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;66;58;Partly sunny;64;51;WSW;11;56%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;90;70;Partly sunny;87;58;NW;13;54%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;5;75%;78%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;85;63;Partly sunny;84;61;ENE;8;54%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;A t-storm around;93;78;NNW;6;67%;70%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;73;57;Partly sunny;73;58;W;7;69%;71%;3

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;61;46;Sunny and breezy;57;37;WNW;18;16%;16%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;53;42;Partly sunny;65;51;SSE;4;67%;16%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;55;44;A morning shower;56;43;WSW;10;57%;65%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;66;49;Rather cloudy;63;46;SE;6;81%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;64;A t-storm in spots;83;65;WNW;5;81%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;64;46;Periods of sun;60;45;SE;7;75%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds breaking;55;45;A little p.m. rain;53;40;W;10;77%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;56;43;Partly sunny;65;42;SSW;6;53%;10%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;58;45;Partly sunny;61;52;S;5;61%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of sun;69;58;A shower in places;68;58;ESE;9;73%;55%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;86;64;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NW;3;39%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;68;50;Afternoon rain;68;51;WNW;9;72%;65%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;N;8;32%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;83;63;Turning sunny, warm;81;64;SE;12;63%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;67;SE;4;67%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;76;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;13;65%;6%;8

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, cool;53;46;Cloudy with a shower;52;47;NNE;8;67%;64%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NE;4;76%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;53;42;Rain tapering off;53;39;NNW;9;75%;91%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Rather cloudy;87;77;WSW;9;79%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy, cool;64;51;Plenty of sun;72;56;WSW;7;70%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;83;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SE;11;79%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;61;Hazy sun;90;61;N;4;51%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;66;43;Partly sunny;69;45;WSW;7;38%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;89;71;Sunny and nice;90;70;NNW;5;53%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;Sunny and pleasant;92;72;NNW;5;57%;7%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;53;38;A shower in spots;48;35;NW;16;72%;46%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;80;48;Mostly sunny;78;50;NNE;5;31%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;72;64;Showers and t-storms;70;60;SW;4;77%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with some sun;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;71;NNE;7;81%;90%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;81;50;Partly sunny;86;53;ENE;6;21%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;86;69;An afternoon shower;87;70;WNW;5;67%;69%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;41;33;Partly sunny, chilly;38;28;NNE;8;85%;42%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;An afternoon shower;91;77;SE;6;76%;52%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;71;NNE;4;70%;63%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;85;77;ENE;14;70%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;64;Mostly sunny, nice;90;61;E;7;49%;6%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;82;58;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;N;7;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with some sun;56;47;More sun than clouds;62;52;S;9;55%;10%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;92;77;Afternoon showers;93;77;ENE;7;69%;100%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;96;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;NNW;7;60%;51%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;83;54;Plenty of sun;87;57;NE;5;19%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;67;41;Mostly sunny;70;43;SE;4;32%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;91;73;Hazy sun, less humid;95;74;NW;5;47%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;SSE;5;49%;10%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;81;Sunshine and warm;104;81;NNE;12;23%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;45;38;Showers around;48;40;SW;10;73%;70%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;74;Clouds and sun;89;75;E;7;63%;28%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;72;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSW;5;74%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;91;70;Hazy sun;91;69;NNW;5;44%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NE;4;80%;88%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;52;39;A t-storm in spots;55;40;ENE;6;67%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;90;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;SSW;7;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;68;61;Turning sunny;68;61;S;9;75%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NNW;6;76%;61%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Showers around;50;37;NW;11;69%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;81;61;Warm with sunshine;87;63;SE;4;41%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with clearing;88;76;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;WSW;7;74%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;75;48;A p.m. t-storm;70;50;WNW;3;62%;86%;3

Male, Maldives;Showers around;86;80;Rain and a t-storm;87;80;SW;5;73%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;WNW;6;51%;33%;9

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;An afternoon shower;92;77;E;6;60%;53%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;46;Cooler;65;47;SE;9;61%;17%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;56;A t-storm in spots;75;57;N;4;58%;66%;8

Miami, United States;A shower or two;85;75;Clouds and sun, warm;88;76;WSW;8;66%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;43;34;Showers around;44;34;SSW;8;73%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sunshine;85;77;Showers around;84;76;SSE;8;77%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;68;55;A shower in places;67;57;ESE;10;65%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;41;29;Mostly sunny;42;26;NNE;0;56%;4%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;41;31;An afternoon shower;40;32;WSW;7;73%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;72;Warm with hazy sun;97;72;NNE;6;57%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Thundershowers;71;57;A stray t-shower;76;60;E;8;65%;80%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;52;40;Inc. clouds;53;47;E;5;52%;80%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;WSW;9;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;47;31;Sunshine and mild;47;34;SSE;6;69%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;71;51;Sunshine and nice;75;61;S;6;64%;72%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;40;34;Episodes of sunshine;41;27;NNE;5;66%;33%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with some sun;41;29;Mostly cloudy;43;27;ENE;6;63%;26%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;75;Partly sunny;85;76;NNW;5;74%;70%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NNW;6;80%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;8;75%;74%;10

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;62;42;A little p.m. rain;55;35;WNW;7;69%;58%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;60;Lots of sun, warm;83;61;SE;11;53%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;Mostly sunny;92;76;ENE;6;65%;66%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;85;71;A t-storm in spots;81;72;NNE;9;77%;75%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;S;5;57%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;57;44;Partly sunny;56;44;SW;7;62%;40%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up, warm;72;51;Cooler, morning rain;60;41;WSW;10;63%;70%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;69;56;Afternoon showers;69;55;E;8;57%;88%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;78;62;Showers around;73;59;SSW;5;80%;89%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;86;76;A morning shower;87;76;E;9;67%;51%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;35;32;Clearing and chilly;36;25;NNE;8;62%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Occasional a.m. rain;45;37;Spotty showers;47;38;S;7;78%;91%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;78;71;Showers and t-storms;81;72;E;7;74%;82%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;77;Partial sunshine;95;75;S;6;20%;16%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;75;56;A shower or t-storm;73;60;SSE;7;71%;80%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;41;28;Rain and snow shower;41;27;ESE;4;77%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;55;Partly sunny;68;56;WSW;7;74%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;A t-storm in spots;76;62;E;4;78%;69%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;73;A passing shower;85;74;ESE;7;69%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;66;N;5;99%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;78;48;Mostly sunny;79;47;ENE;6;35%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;74;48;Partly sunny;83;54;SW;5;40%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;73;An afternoon shower;84;72;N;4;73%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;Showers and t-storms;72;50;NNW;3;67%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;58;55;A shower in the p.m.;61;45;SE;8;86%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;71;48;Rain, cooler;63;46;WNW;6;75%;74%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;SSE;11;60%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Showers;89;78;NNW;3;76%;96%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy with sunshine;51;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;39;SSW;5;51%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;75;A passing shower;86;77;NE;3;66%;80%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;45;30;Spotty showers;41;34;NE;5;78%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;Mostly sunny;70;59;S;16;60%;12%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;Mostly sunny;87;69;NE;7;65%;66%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;41;35;Spotty showers;42;33;WSW;8;76%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;81;55;Sunshine and warm;82;58;ENE;6;29%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;68;49;Rain and drizzle;55;46;NW;17;60%;68%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;A morning shower;75;61;NNE;6;32%;70%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorm;83;63;Mostly cloudy;73;63;WSW;9;44%;8%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;71;41;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;E;3;39%;29%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;69;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;60;SSE;8;58%;57%;4

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;47;40;Cloudy;50;42;E;7;70%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;78;64;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;SSE;5;57%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;Sunny;81;61;SSW;8;55%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;23;14;Not as cold;37;20;NW;7;48%;43%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;56;51;A morning shower;59;43;SE;6;74%;56%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;62;47;Partly sunny;62;46;SSE;6;62%;29%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;NNW;5;64%;31%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain this afternoon;42;33;A little p.m. rain;46;37;S;6;76%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;53;41;A morning shower;51;41;S;9;76%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;60;50;Sunny intervals;60;52;N;10;66%;15%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;WNW;5;75%;57%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;65;51;Cooler with rain;57;37;N;4;76%;100%;1

