WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll shows an overwhelming majority of Americans see the United States as greatly divided on important issues and few believe that will get better anytime soon.

With less than two weeks to go until November's elections, a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than 8 in 10 Americans think the country is greatly divided about important values. Just 20 percent of Americans say they think the country will become less divided over the next few years, and 39 percent think things will get worse.

Seventy-seven percent of Americans say they're dissatisfied with the state of U.S. politics.

The October poll shows huge differences between Democrats and Republicans over issues facing the country.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling his job, while 40 percent approve.