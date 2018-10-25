WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

New York police say they're responding to reports of a suspicious package.

It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The New York Police Department says Thursday's report involves the Tribeca neighborhood in Manhattan. A bomb squad unit on Thursday morning drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

___

1 a.m.

A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up." Trump also often singles out CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.

Trump took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, saying, "Let's get along."