MILAN (AP) — The chairman of Lufthansa's regional Air Dolomiti airline says the German carrier remains interested in Alitalia and that the government's plan to take a stake has potential advantages.

Joerg Eberhart told Turin daily La Stampa in an interview published Thursday that a small minority stake by the government could help with negotiations with airports and local authorities, but he emphasized that the day-to-day operations "must be in private hands."

Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio told Radio 24 that "many" airlines and private investors have expressed interest in Alitalia. He said the plan to make the State Railway a partner with a 15-percent stake and combining networks makes Alitalia a "more appetizing" investment.

The period to submit binding offers as part of struggling Alitalia's relaunch closes Oct. 31.