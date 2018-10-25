TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei will play host to an anti-air pollution march on Nov. 3, organized by over 20 environmental groups to advocate for improved environmental policies and voice concern for a reef in Taoyuan City, reported CNA.

In a bid to draw attention to risks posed to the Guanyin algal reef (觀音藻礁) near to the planned third liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Taoyuan City, organizers will call on 200 volunteers to wear red clothes to spell-out a political message visible from above.

On Oct. 12 the Taiwan government called off plans to reopen the Shenao coal-fired power plant (深澳電廠) in New Taipei City, as an additional LNG terminal to power the Datan Power Plant (大潭發電廠) will generate sufficient power as a substitute.

Head of Taiwan environmental NGO Air Clean Taiwan (台灣健康空氣行動聯盟) Yeh Kuang-men (葉光芃) told CNA that the best way to improve air quality is to reduce coal burning, and the government should be called upon to pay attention to the issue.

Pan Chung-cheng (潘忠政) from environmental group Cherish Taoyuan Algal Reef (珍愛桃園藻礁) said that reef is of great significance and value to the world’s natural heritage. Pan suggested the third LNG terminal will have dire consequences for the reef, and called on the people to take to the streets.

The march will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, with the route beginning and ending at Ketagalan Boulevard (凱達格蘭大道). Talks and a stage event will be held at either end of the march.

According to the Facebook event, 143 people have committed to attend the event at time of publication.