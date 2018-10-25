  1. Home
  2. Society

Anti-air pollution rally to be held in Taipei on Nov. 3

Over 20 environmental groups organize march against air pollution and to voice concern over Taoyuan reef

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/25 18:05
Taichung pro-environment rally in 2017 (Image from Air Clean Taiwan's Facebook

Taichung pro-environment rally in 2017 (Image from Air Clean Taiwan's Facebook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei will play host to an anti-air pollution march on Nov. 3, organized by over 20 environmental groups to advocate for improved environmental policies and voice concern for a reef in Taoyuan City, reported CNA.

In a bid to draw attention to risks posed to the Guanyin algal reef (觀音藻礁) near to the planned third liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Taoyuan City, organizers will call on 200 volunteers to wear red clothes to spell-out a political message visible from above. 

On Oct. 12 the Taiwan government called off plans to reopen the Shenao coal-fired power plant (深澳電廠) in New Taipei City, as an additional LNG terminal to power the Datan Power Plant (大潭發電廠) will generate sufficient power as a substitute.

Head of Taiwan environmental NGO Air Clean Taiwan (台灣健康空氣行動聯盟) Yeh Kuang-men (葉光芃) told CNA that the best way to improve air quality is to reduce coal burning, and the government should be called upon to pay attention to the issue.

Pan Chung-cheng (潘忠政) from environmental group Cherish Taoyuan Algal Reef (珍愛桃園藻礁) said that reef is of great significance and value to the world’s natural heritage. Pan suggested the third LNG terminal will have dire consequences for the reef, and called on the people to take to the streets.

The march will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, with the route beginning and ending at Ketagalan Boulevard (凱達格蘭大道). Talks and a stage event will be held at either end of the march.

According to the Facebook event, 143 people have committed to attend the event at time of publication.
environment protection
protest
protests

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnamese woman throws shoe at congressional delegation in protest of land compensation
Vietnamese woman throws shoe at congressional delegation in protest of land compensation
2018/10/23 19:48
Taiwan independence rally attracts thousands of protestors in Taipei
Taiwan independence rally attracts thousands of protestors in Taipei
2018/10/20 17:19
DPP to hold march against annexation by China in Kaohsiung on Saturday
DPP to hold march against annexation by China in Kaohsiung on Saturday
2018/10/18 13:23
Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong against proposed artificial islands for housing
Thousands of protesters march in Hong Kong against proposed artificial islands for housing
2018/10/15 15:36
Hundreds attend animal rights march in Taipei
Hundreds attend animal rights march in Taipei
2018/10/06 17:43