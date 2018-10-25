TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Environmental protection groups have said that excessive planting of durian trees in Malaysia to meet growing demand for the poignant fruit in China has threatened the survival of the endangered Malayan tiger, according to a report published by the UK news outlet The Guardian on Wednesday.

The threat to the endangered tigers comes from the loss of their habitat as vast forests in Malaysia are being cleared to make room for growing the fruit, according to the report.

The report points out that Malaysia’s Raub region, which is frequented by Chinese and Singapore tourists on “durian tours,” is losing forests to durian plantations. The report said the Malayan tiger is considered ‘critically endangered’ with “fewer than 300 left in the world.”

The report cited Siti Zuraidah Abidin from WWF Malaysia as saying that new durian plantations are planned in the Hulu Sempan area, which has been designated as an “expected tiger habitat”. The area is adjacent to a protected area where the tigers live.

It is believed 1,213 hectares of land in the area will eventually be replaced by plantations to grow the Musang King variety of ”the spiky but stinky fruit,” the report said.

“The demand for durian in China has driven up prices and led to a surge in large-scale durian farming in Malaysia over the past year,” the report said. “However, just as palm oil has led to the destruction of the habitat of endangered wildlife such as orangutans, campaigners are concerned the shift towards durian will prove equally destructive to the endangered tiger population.”

(photo taken from Pixabay)