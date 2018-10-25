MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — A High Court has upheld an 18-month prison sentence for a woman convicted of blasphemy in Indonesia after complaining about the volume of a mosque's loudspeakers.

The woman's lawyer, Ranto Sibarani, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the decision would be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The ethnic Chinese woman, Meiliana, was sentenced in August, more than two years after her comments sparked rioting in her hometown Tanjung Balai on the island of Sumatra.

In a conversation with the daughter of the caretaker of her neighborhood mosque, Meiliana had commented that the five-times-daily call to prayer was too loud.

Indonesia's largest Muslim organizations have said her complaint wasn't blasphemy and have criticized her imprisonment.