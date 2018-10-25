TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on a three-day visit to China on Oct. 25. The prime minister will attend events marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China.

This marks only the second time a Japanese prime minister has paid a visit to China since 2011. Japan has assured Taiwan that it will not affect its ties with the country, ET Today reported.

During his sojourn in China, Abe is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, visit Peking University, and also attend a forum on China-Japan Third Party Market Cooperation.

The 500-strong delegation to China consists majorly of Japanese business leaders, wrote the report.

In a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy secretary-general Hsieh Bor-huei (謝柏輝) of Taiwan-Japan Relations Association noted that the government of Taiwan is glad to see improved relationship between Japan and China, which serves to boost regional stability.

Security and finance will be on top of the agenda during Abe's visit. Topics are to span the G20 summit in Osaka 2019, maritime rescue efforts, the North Korea issue, bilateral warship visits, currency exchange and much more.

Abe is also set to announce infrastructure projects with Xi as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which could signal a change in China’s approach to the highly contentious development program, reported South China Morning Post.