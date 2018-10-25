ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian lawmakers have unanimously elected the country's first female president, days after approving one of the world's few "gender-balanced" Cabinets.

Seasoned diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde succeeds Mulatu Teshome in the largely ceremonial post.

She calls Ethiopia's recent transfer of power to a reformist prime minister "exemplary" and says she will focus on bringing together all sides to achieve peace in a country with multiple ethnic-based conflicts in recent months.

The prime minister's chief of staff says that "in a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalizes women as decision-makers in public life."

Ethiopian lawmakers last week approved a new Cabinet with a record 50 percent female members, including the country's first woman defense minister.