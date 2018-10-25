SHANGHAI (AP) — Patrick Reed returned from his post-Ryder Cup break with a bogey-free round in windy conditions for an 8-under 64 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the HSBC Champions.

Reed putted for birdie on every hole at Sheshan International, a remarkable feat in such tricky weather. He missed only one green, and that was just on the fringe. The Masters champion closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth hole.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele were two shots behind at 66, giving this World Golf Championship a distinctive American flavor.

Brooks Koepka, in his debut at No. 1 in the world, made 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey in a round of 72.

Defending champion Justin Rose made bogey on his final hole for a 69.

