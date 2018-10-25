TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese film “On Happiness Road” (幸福路上) was shortlisted in the Animated Feature Film category for the 91st Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

“On Happiness Road” was among 25 films singled out for consideration alongside box office hits “Incredibles 2” and “Isle of Dogs.” The final five nominees for the award will be named in January 2019, with the award given in the following month.

The film follows the life of Lin Hsu-chi (林淑琪), a Taiwanese woman who lives her dream by moving to the U.S. After the passing of her grandmother, Lin returns to her childhood neighborhood of Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City (新莊區, 新北市) to help with the funeral amid nostalgia towards her childhood.

Jason Bechervaise from ScreenDaily said the animated film was "compelling and beautifully told through its captivating animation."

“On Happiness Road” won the Grand Prize in the feature film category at the 2018 Tokyo Anime Film Award Festival, as well as three prizes at the 2018 Taipei Film Festival, including the Grand Prize, Best Animation and Audience Choice Award.



Video from Taipei Film Festival’s YouTube channel.

The nominees for the animated Oscar award will be announced on January 22, 2019, ahead of the award ceremony on February 22, 2019.

The full list of shortlisted films for the Animated Feature Film Oscar is outlined below:

“Ana y Bruno”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

“Early Man”

“Fireworks”

“Have a Nice Day”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“The Laws of the Universe – Part I”

“Liz and the Blue Bird”

“Lu over the Wall”

“MFKZ”

“Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms”

“Mirai”

“The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl”

“On Happiness Road”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Ruben Brandt, Collector”

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“Smallfoot”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Tall Tales”

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Tito and the Birds”